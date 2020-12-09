BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Buckeyes rally for a 90-85 victory over Notre Dame

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy recaps the recent 90-85 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, provides some game highlights from last nights win, and discusses players EJ Liddell, Justice Sueing, and CJ Walker. Finally, we preview what’s next for this Ohio State Basketball team.

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast here.