BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Buckeyes rally for a 90-85 victory over Notre Dame

Patrick Flaherty Adam Jardy
Buckeye Xtra
In this file photo, Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan (5) looks to pass around Ohio State's Musa Jallow during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Ohio State won 90-85.

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy recaps the recent 90-85 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, provides some game highlights from last nights win, and discusses players EJ Liddell, Justice Sueing, and CJ Walker. Finally, we preview what’s next for this Ohio State Basketball team.

More:Men's basketball notebook: E.J. Liddell, Musa Jallow spark Ohio State in Notre Dame win, but work remains

More:Ohio State's Seth Towns kneels for national anthem, calls for justice in Goodson shooting

>> Listen to this episode of the BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast here.