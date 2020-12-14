BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Buckeyes beat Cleveland State 67-61, prepare for Big Ten play

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy talks about how sophomore forward E.J. Liddell remains day-to-day while recovering from an illness The Dispatch has confirmed is mononucleosis. Next, we discuss the different lineups that head coach Chris Holtmann has used so far this season, recap the 67-61 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings, and provide recruiting updates. Finally, we look ahead to upcoming Big Ten play as the Buckeyes prepare to take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Wednesday December 16, 2020 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

More:Ohio State notebook: Zed Key impresses, Meechie Johnson Jr. arrives and more

More:Photos: No. 22 Ohio State stays unbeaten, beats Cleveland State

>>LISTEN: Buckeyes beat Cleveland State 67-61, prepare for Big Ten play