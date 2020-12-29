SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | What we are still learning about this Ohio State team, what we know now

Patrick Flaherty Adam Jardy
Buckeye Xtra
Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Northwestern center Ryan Young (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Evanston, Ill.

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy recaps the latest Buckeyes victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the loss to the Northwestern Wildcats. Next, we discuss what we are still learning about this current Ohio State team, and finally talk about what we know now.

More:No. 23 Ohio State falters down stretch, suffers 71-70 loss at Northwestern

More:Ohio State's Musa Jallow to miss Nebraska game due to COVID-19 contact tracing

More:Video: Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann previews Nebraska game

>> LISTEN: What we are still learning about this Ohio State team, what we know now