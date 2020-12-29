BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | What we are still learning about this Ohio State team, what we know now

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy recaps the latest Buckeyes victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the loss to the Northwestern Wildcats. Next, we discuss what we are still learning about this current Ohio State team, and finally talk about what we know now.

