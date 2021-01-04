BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Reviewing the Minnesota and Nebraska games and looking ahead

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy recaps the latest Buckeyes 60-77 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Next, we break down what happened during the 90-54 Ohio State victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Finally, we look ahead to what the Buckeyes will face in the upcoming weeks and discuss what we currently know about this team.

