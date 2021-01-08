BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Penn State game was canceled, CJ Walker is out with hand injury, looking ahead to Rutgers
Patrick Flaherty Adam Jardy
Buckeye Xtra
Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy discusses how the recent Penn State game was cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak. Next, he talks about how guard CJ Walker is out with a hand injury, and look ahead to Saturday’s upcoming game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
More:Ohio State basketball game with Penn State postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
More:Who replaces CJ Walker for Ohio State? Jimmy Sotos, Justice Sueing and Meechie Johnson
>> LISTEN: Penn State game was canceled, CJ Walker is out with hand injury, looking ahead to Rutgers