BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Recapping Rutgers and Northwestern and talking Sotos, Washington

Patrick Flaherty Adam Jardy
Buckeye Xtra
In this file photo, The Ohio State Buckeye bench players cheer after forward Justice Sueing (14) made a three-point shot late in the second half of Wednesday's NCAA Division I basketball game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh., on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Ohio State won the game 81-71.

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy recaps the latest two basketball games against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Northwestern Wildcats. During this episode we also talk about what head coach Chris Holtmann has said about the teams recent performance, mention players Jimmy Sotos and Duane Washington Jr., and talk about how the Purdue game got recently rescheduled.

