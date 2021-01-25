BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Discussing the 74-62 victory over Wisconsin, player CJ Walker

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy recaps the recent 74-62 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday January 23, 2021 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Next, we talk about Ohio State player CJ Walker and his return the lineup. Finally, we discuss how the team is not going to throw out everything they learned when Walker was out with a hand injury.

