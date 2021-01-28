BuckeyeXtra Basketball podcast | Ohio State fends off Penn State 83-79 after losing a 12-point lead

Columbus Dispatch Ohio State men’s basketball beat reporter Adam Jardy recaps the recent 83-79 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday January 27, 2021. Next, we discuss where this Ohio State team currently sits in the NCAA rankings, talk about what fans on Twitter thought about this game, and break down our key takeaways from this Penn State matchup.

