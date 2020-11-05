Ohio State men's hockey to open Big Ten season on Nov. 23

Buckeye Xtra

Ohio State will begin its delayed men’s hockey season on Monday, Nov. 23 in the first of a two-game set at Minnesota, the Big Ten said on Thursday in announcing the first portion of the 2020-21 regular season schedule.

After playing at the Golden Gophers on Nov. 23-24, the Buckeyes will host Michigan State on Nov. 28-29, Wisconsin on Dec. 3-4 and then travel to Notre Dame for games on Dec. 12-13.

On Dec. 17-18, OSU will host Arizona State, which this season will play a Big Ten schedule. ASU will be on the road for each of its 12 games announced on Thursday.

Game times and television designations, as well as the remainder of the 2020-21 schedule and details regarding the 2021 Big Ten tournament, will be announced at a later date.