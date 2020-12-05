Follow live: Ohio State returns to Big Ten action against Michigan State

The Buckeyes made it to Saturday.

After last week's game against Illinois was canceled due to COVID-19, the No.4-ranked Ohio State football team travels to East Lansing to face Michigan State at noon on Saturday.

The Buckeyes will be without head coach Ryan Day, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week and will turn to longtime standout assistant coach Larry Johnson to guide the team, ranked fourth in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings.

The Spartans are rebuilding under coach Mel Tucker , who is in his first season after replacing longtime coach Mark Dantonio. Michigan State has wins over Michigan and then-ranked No. 14 Northwestern, which they beat last weekend.

Ohio State is scheduled to play rival Michigan next week. According to Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, the Buckeyes are planning to play that game even though Michigan had to cancel its game against Maryland this week because of an uptick in coronavirus cases.

That said, there is a chance, according to some sources at Michigan, that the Buckeyes' final game of the regular season will be against the Spartans on Saturday.

Follow the Michigan State game live