'Fat-guy touchdown alert': Watch defensive lineman Haskell Garrett's nifty touchdown

Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett's 2020 story has been one of the more inspiring tales for the Buckeyes this season.

On Saturday against Michigan State, he might have made one of the defense's plays of the year.

Garrett has been through a lot this year. He's lucky to be alive. The senior from Las Vegas was shot in the face over the summer when he was attempting to break up a fight near the university’s campus.

He returned to the field two months later against Nebraska.

“You can’t (overvalue) the impact that has on his teammates and the defense in general, how he got back on the field in such a short period of time,” defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said after the Nebraska game.

Haskell Garrett:'I am okay' after shooting, Ohio State defensive tackle tweets

Garrett made the play against Michigan State as the Spartans were pinned deep in their own end zone following a punt. When MSU quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw a pass, Garrett tipped it in the air and came down with the ball in the end zone to help extend Ohio State's lead to 28-0.

Ohio State football:After COVID-19 outbreak last week, Ohio State football to be without multiple starters at Michigan State

Making things sweeter for Haskell, he made the play on a day when his position coach is the acting head coach, Larry Johnson.

Reaction to Haskell Garrett's play