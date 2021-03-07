Ohio State women's hockey team falls in OT to Wisconsin in WCHA finals

The Ohio State women's hockey team lost in the WCHA Final Faceoff to Wisconsin 3-2 in overtime in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Lacey Eden had the game-winner for the No. 2 Badgers (14-3-1). The goal came only 42 seconds into overtime after Ohio State twice was unable to clear the defensive zone. Eden then took a pass and beat Ohio State goaltender Andrea Braendli high to the glove side for the game-winner.

"It's a heartbreaker, the way you lose in overtime like that," OSU coach Nadine Muzerall said.

The Buckeyes will now turn the page to the NCAA tournament. The field was announced Sunday night, and the Buckeyes are seeded third in the eight-team tournament. Ohio State will play No. 6 Boston College at 7 p.m. on March 16 in Erie, Pa., starting March 15.

If the Buckeyes win, they could get a rematch against No. 2 Wisconsin, which plays Providence in the quarterfinals.

Ohio State never led against the Badgers on Sunday. The Buckeyes (12-5-1) got game-tying goals from Jenn Gardiner and Sophie Jaques to send the game to overtime.

The Buckeyes played most of the game without top-line center Liz Schepers, who was injured in the first period. Muzerall declined to provide a detailed update on Schepers.

Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 1-0 in overtime last year for the WCHA championship before the NCAA tournament was canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

The Buckeyes reached this year's WCHA title game by defeating No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 7-2 on Saturday. Ohio State broke the game open by scoring five goals in the second period.

