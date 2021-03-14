Ohio State men's tennis team's 67-match Big Ten win streak ends at Michigan

Ohio State's 67-match men's tennis winning streak against Big Ten opponents ended Sunday when the Buckeyes lost at Michigan 4-3.

The No. 13 Wolverines clinched the match with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory at No. 4 singles by Mattias Siimar over Justin Boulais.

Cannon Kingsley at No. 1, JJ Tracy at No. 6 and Robert Cash at No. 5 won for No. 8 Ohio State, with Cash taking his three-set match right after Michigan clinched.

Michigan won the doubles point 2-1.

Ohio State (9-2 overall, 5-1 Big Ten) had won 28 straight matches against Michigan, including all 24 under coach Ty Tucker. The Buckeyes swept the Wolverines in a February match without losing a set.

Ohio State hadn't lost to a Big Ten opponent since losing to Illinois in the finals of the 2015 conference tournament.

Ohio State and Michigan will meet again in Columbus on April 18 in the regular-season finale.

