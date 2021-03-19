Three Ohio State wrestlers reach quarters in NCAA chamapionships

Buckeye Xtra

Three Ohio State wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA wrestling championships on Thursday in St. Louis.

Top-seeded Sammy Sasso at 149 pounds and No. 7 seeds Ethan Smith (165 pounds and Kaleb Romero (174) all went 2-0 on the opening day of the three-day meet at the Enterprise Center.

As a team, Ohio State registered 11 wins and currently sit in 11th place, with 13 points. Iowa (33.5 points) leads the team standings, followed by Penn State (28).

Women’s swimming

Ohio State had more six swimmers attain All-American status on Thursday and stood fifth in the team standings in the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Led by top-eight finishes by Sally Tafuto (500 freestyle) and Kristen Romano (200 IM) in individual races and two relay teams, the Buckeyes totaled 101.5 points after the third day of competition. Virginia (184 points) leads the way, followed by North Carolina State (124) and Texas (119).