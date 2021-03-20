Ohio State's Sammy Sasso advances to title match in NCAA wrestling

Buckeye Xtra
Ohio State's Sammy Sasso, rear, eased past Yahya Thomas of Northwestern in an NCAA quarterfinal at 149 pounds.

Top-seeded Sammy Sasso of Ohio State advanced to the championship match in the 149-pound weight class at the NCAA wrestling championships in St. Louis. 

Sasso on Friday recorded a workmanlike, 8-3 win over Yahya Thomas of Northwestern in a quarterfinal, then pinned Boo Lewallen of Oklahoma State at the 4:01 mark of his semifinal. 

Sasso was attempting to become Ohio State’s 24th individual champion on Saturday against Austin O’Connor of North Carolina. The two have been ranked Nos. 1 and 2 all season in the national polls. 

Also Friday, Ethan Smith at 165 pounds and heavyweight Tate Orndorff secured All-America status by guaranteeing top-eight finishes in their weight class.