Ohio State's Sammy Sasso advances to title match in NCAA wrestling

Buckeye Xtra

Top-seeded Sammy Sasso of Ohio State advanced to the championship match in the 149-pound weight class at the NCAA wrestling championships in St. Louis.

Sasso on Friday recorded a workmanlike, 8-3 win over Yahya Thomas of Northwestern in a quarterfinal, then pinned Boo Lewallen of Oklahoma State at the 4:01 mark of his semifinal.

Sasso was attempting to become Ohio State’s 24th individual champion on Saturday against Austin O’Connor of North Carolina. The two have been ranked Nos. 1 and 2 all season in the national polls.

Also Friday, Ethan Smith at 165 pounds and heavyweight Tate Orndorff secured All-America status by guaranteeing top-eight finishes in their weight class.