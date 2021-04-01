Limited attendance approved for only some Ohio State spring sports

While Ohio State is still trying to determine whether fans can attend its spring football game, its athletic department announced Thursday that attendance for many spring sports will be limited to relatives of athletes and coaches.

In conjunction with the Columbus Public Health Department, the OSU athletic department has decided to allow the general public to attend six sports - men's and women's lacrosse at Ohio Stadium and men's and women's soccer and men's and women's track and field at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

There will not be ticket availability to the public for baseball, softball, field hockey, and men's and women's tennis. If safe capacity remains after tickets for family members of players and coaches, tickets will be offered to students, donors and/or season-ticket holders.

According to OSU, venue capacities were determined by seating pods distanced 6 feet apart with maximum capacity of 30% for outdoor sites and 25% for indoor ones. In all cases, it said, social-distancing requirements didn't allow those thresholds to be reached.

Those attending lacrosse, soccer and field hockey contests will not be charged for admission. Spectators must wear face coverings and maintain 6 feet of social distancing. Seats will be assigned.

The final home men's soccer match is Sunday at 1 p.m. vs. Michigan State. Tickets are available on game day. Spectators will receive a digital ticket until capacity is reached.

Whether fans will be permitted for the football spring game, scheduled for April 17 at noon, has yet to be determined in consultation with Columbus Public Health. Also to be determined is attendance at the Covelli Center for postseason conference or NCAA championship events.

