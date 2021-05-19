What is the status of approvals of name, image and likeness legislation?

Changes to NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness (NIL) have been on the horizon since last year when its board of governors announced support of new legislation.

Once proposals are passed, athletes could make money for endorsing products on social media, selling autographs or sponsoring camps for children. They won’t be paid by their schools, but by third parties.

How soon will this emerging marketplace take effect? The timeline for adaption is a big unknown.

In January, the NCAA Division I Council postponed a vote on proposed changes to NIL rules. USA Today reported the delay came after the Justice Department sent a letter to the college sports governing body that warned its regulation of NIL deals could cause antitrust issues.

As new NIL laws are set to take effect in at least five states on July 1 and leave an uneven system for college athletes across the country, the council is expected to vote on proposed legislation at its meeting on June 22-23.

Ohio State has prepared for the possibility that new rules could be in place by the 2021-22 academic year.

The university’s athletic compliance office has been providing athletes with NIL education this spring.

“At least we'll have a base understanding,” athletic director Gene Smith said, “and our kids won't be 100% blindsided.”

For the Buckeyes to benefit in the upcoming year, they likely need the NCAA to pass new rules.

Ohio has not adopted or introduced legislation to allow athletes in the state to profit from the use of their NIL.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman