Ohio State's Adelaide Aquilla wins NCAA outdoor shot put championship

Ohio State’s Adelaide Aquilla captured a national title in the shot put during the NCAA outdoor track and field championships on Thursday night in Eugene, Oregon.

She threw 18.98 meters (62 feet, 3.25 inches) on her final toss to edge Wisconsin’s Josie Schaefer, who had earlier thrown 18.29 meters (60.25 feet)

It was the second national championship this year for Aquilla, a senior who won the indoor title in the shot put in March.

Aquilla is also scheduled to compete in the discus throw on Saturday.

Fellow Buckeye Sade Olatoye finished eighth in the shot put with a throw of 17.26 meters (56 feet, 7.5 inches).

Olatoye also finished seventh overall in the hammer with a throw of 67.84 meters (222 feet, 7 inches).

