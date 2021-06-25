Ohio State's Adelaide Aquilla qualifies for U.S. Olympic team in shot put

Ohio State junior Adelaide Aquilla qualified for the U.S. Olympic team Thursday night by finishing in third place in the women’s shot put in Eugene, Oregon.

Her qualifying throw — her first one of the finals — went 62 feet, 2 ¼ inches (18.95 meters). That stood up throughout the night, securing a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

Aquilla, who is from Rocky River, Ohio, will join 2012 OSU graduate and two-time NCAA champion hurdler Christina Clemons as OSU women’s track and field Olympians. Clemons qualified by finishing third in the 100 hurdles. This is the first time Ohio State has had two Olympians in women’s track and field.

Aquilla was named Ohio State’s Female Athlete of the Year earlier this month. She set school and Big Ten records in the shot put while winning NCAA titles in both the indoor and outdoor championships.

