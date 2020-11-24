Ohio State cancels women's basketball season opener because of COVID-19 issues with Akron

Steve Blackledge

Columbus Dispatch USA TODAY NETWORK

Because of COVID-19 concerns, Ohio State has cancelled its season-opening women's basketball game against Akron that had been scheduled for Wednesday evening at Value City Arena.

A release from the Ohio State athletic department said the move was made in alignment with COVID-19 testing and protocols for nonconference opponents.

"The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and with the welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff in mind after Akron shared results of its most recent testing," the statement said.

OSU is now scheduled to open against Duquesne at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Covelli Center.