Ohio State women's basketball team opens season with romp over Duquesne

Guards Jacy Sheldon and Braxtin Miller combined to score 36 points in leading the Ohio State women's basketball team to an 82-47 win over Duquesne in the Buckeyes' belated season opener Sunday in the Covelli Center.

Sheldon had 20 points, four rebounds and three assists; Miller had 16 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Dorka Juhasz added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio State. The Buckeyes shot 50% from the field (33 of 66) and had 52 rebounds to 37 for Duquesne, which also was playing its first game.

On the down side, Ohio State shot only 21.4% from three-point range (3 of 14) and 54.2% from the foul line (13 of 24).

The Buckeyes had been scheduled to open the season against Akron on Wednesday, but the game was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns among the Zips.

The game was played in the Covelli Center, which is home to seven varsity sports teams, because the Ohio State men’s hockey team is playing at Value City Arena this weekend and former basketball home St. John Arena is set up as a workout facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.