Ohio State women start fast, roll over Duquesne in season-opener

From staff reports

Columbus Dispatch

Jacy Sheldon led three players in double figures with 20 points and Ohio State opened a 10-2 lead in the first three minutes and never looked back for an 82-47 win over Duquesne in a nonconference women’s basketball game on Sunday in the Covelli Center.

Sheldon made 8 of 13 shots from the field for the Buckeyes (1-0), who shot 50% from the field (33 of 66). Braxtin Miller added 16 points and Dorka Juhasz had 10 points and 12 rebounds for her 23rd career double-double.

No. 20 Ohio State led 17-10 after the first quarter, then stretched its lead to 36-17 at halftime as

“It’s good to play against somebody else,” OSU coack Kevin McGuff said afterword. “It was good to play, especially after having our first game (against Akron on Wednesday) canceled. I saw lot of good things out there but also a lot of areas where we can improve.”

The Buckeyes outrebounded Duquesne 52-37 and limited the Dukes to 22.6% shooting (14 of 62). They made only 1 of 22 three-point attempts. OSU outscored the Dukes 30-5 in fast-break points.

Ten different Buckeyes played at least nine minutes and 10 players scored. Miller and Sheldon were the only players to log more than 30 minutes.

Ohio State next plays at noon Wednesday against Kent State in Value City Arena.

sports@dispatch.com