Ohio State cruises to 56-point win over Kent State in women's basketball

From staff reports

Jacy Sheldon and Dorka Juhasz combined for 20 points in a 31-point first quarter as Ohio State romped to a 103-47 victory over Kent State on Wednesday in a nonconference women’s basketball game in the Covelli Center.

Sheldon and Juhasz finished with 16 points apiece to lead the No. 19 Buckeyes (2-0), who scored the first 26 points of the game.

Sheldon made 6 of 7 shots from the field and Juhasz 7 of 15. Juhasz also had a game-high 10 rebounds for her 24th career double-double.

Aaliyah Patty and Kateri Poole added 15 points each and Madison Greene had 12 points and six assists. In all, 11 different OSU players scored.

Sheldon had five baskets in the first quarter and Juhasz added four for Ohio State, which finished the quarter with a 31-4 lead.

The Buckeyes made 12 of 17 shots from the field (70.6%) in the quarter and had 11 assists, five by Braxtin Miller.

“We obviously started with really good defensive energy,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “We were playing really well on that end of the floor and Kent State wasn’t shooting well and so that led to a perfect storm.”

Kent State (0-1) made only 1 of 16 shots in the first quarter and 16 of 68 (23.5%) for the game. The Golden Flashes, who were playing their season opener, got a team-high nine points from Nila Blackford.

Ohio State went to the bench early in the second quarter and stretched its lead to 52-14.

The Buckeyes finished the game shooting 59.1% from the field (39 of 66), including 7 of 14 from three-point range. They also had 23 assists while committing only three turnovers.

Kent State had played Ohio State tough in an early-season meeting last year, falling 75-65. But the Buckeyes were not to be challenged on Wednesday.

“This is a different Kent State team” than last year, Juhasz said, noting the Flashes’ roster turnover. “Last year, we played them in a really tough environment. I think mentally and our mindset was superior and we were so focused.”

McGuff said the current situation contributed to the blowout.

“With COVID-19, teams are just at different levels right now,” he said. “I don’t know if the score would be what it was today in a month from now.”

sports@dispatch.com