Jacy Sheldon, Dorka Juhasz, Madison Greene lead Ohio State women's basketball romp

Buckeye Xtra

Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Dorka Juhasz scored 18 and Madison Greene 17 to lead hot-shooting Ohio State to a 96-63 women's basketball win over Northern Kentucky in Value City Arena.

Sheldon made 7 of 10 shots from the field, Juhasz made 8 of 13 and Greene 5 of 7. The Buckeyes shot 34 of 59 overall (57.6%), including 10 of 25 from three-point range (40%).

Ohio State (3-0) built a 32-23 lead after the first quarter to 53-34 at halftime, and Northern Kentucky (0-4) did not threaten in the second half.