Jacy Sheldon, Dorka Juhasz, Madison Greene lead Ohio State women's basketball romp

Buckeye Xtra
Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon drives through the Northern Kentucky defense during the first half.

Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Dorka Juhasz scored 18 and Madison Greene 17 to lead hot-shooting Ohio State to a 96-63 women's basketball win over Northern Kentucky in Value City Arena.

Sheldon made 7 of 10 shots from the field, Juhasz made 8 of 13 and Greene 5 of 7. The Buckeyes shot 34 of 59 overall (57.6%), including 10 of 25 from three-point range (40%).

Ohio State (3-0) built a 32-23 lead after the first quarter to 53-34 at halftime, and Northern Kentucky (0-4) did not threaten in the second half.