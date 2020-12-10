Dorka Juhasz has double-double to lead Ohio State women's basketball over Miami

Staff reports

Forward Dorka Juhasz had 27 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Ohio State women's basketball team to its fourth consecutive blowout win over a nonconference opponent to open the season, 104-65 over Miami University on Thursday in Value City Arena.

The double-double was the 25th of her career and third this season.

Juhasz made 11 of 16 shots from the field in 28 minutes as the 18th-ranked Buckeyes continued their torrid pace from the field this season, making 39 of 70 shots (55.7%).

Five other players scored in double figures for Ohio State, including four guards as Braxtin Miller and Jacy Sheldon scored 13 points each and Madison Greene and Kateri Poole 12 each. Forward Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 10 points.

“Our guards did a nice job," coach Kevin McGuff said. "We were really efficient with our guard play today and I thought we really shared the ball well. We took a lot of good shots and we shot well.”

Greene had five first-half assists on her way to seven assists, tying a career high she set in the previous game.

Guards led Miami (1-2) as Peyton Scott scored 22 points and Katie Davidson added 18.