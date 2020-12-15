Ohio State postpones women's basketball game against Iowa

From staff reports

Ohio State’s women’s basketball game scheduled for noon Saturday in Value City Arena has been postponed because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among the Buckeyes, the school said Tuesday.

In a news release, OSU said the decision to pause team-related activities and postpone the game was made by the university’s athletic department and medical staff in conjunction with the Big Ten.

The school said the two programs would work to reschedule the game.

The No. 17 Buckeyes (4-0) last played on Thursday, a 104-65 victory over Miami University. There has been no determination made about their next scheduled game, on Dec. 23 at No. 14 Maryland.