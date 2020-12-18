Ohio State women's basketball program postpones two more games because of COVID-19

Staff reports

The Ohio State women’s basketball program extended a COVID-19-related pause in activities for at least seven more days Friday and announced that games at Maryland on Wednesday and at home against Michigan State on Dec. 31 were postponed.

The announcement came after Ohio State said Tuesday that it was pausing team activities and postponing a game against Iowa that was scheduled for Saturday.

The decision to pause activities and to postpone the games was made jointly by the Ohio State athletic department and its sports medicine staff in consultation with the Big Ten.

Ohio State, ranked 17th and 4-0 in nonconference games, said it will work with its opponents and the Big Ten to try to reschedule the games.