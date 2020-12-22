Ohio State self-imposes NCAA postseason bans for women's basketball, fencing and golf

Adam Jardy

Columbus Dispatch USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State has self-imposed postseason bans for its women’s basketball, women’s golf and fencing programs for the 2020-21 season as the NCAA is investigating the programs for infractions, The Dispatch has learned through a public-records request.

According to the documents, Ohio State initially began a human-resources investigation into former women’s basketball assistant coach Patrick Klein, who resigned from the program in August 2019. In a letter submitted with his resignation, Klein wrote that he had “not adhered strictly to NCAA rules” and “my communications with some student-athletes may have been too informal or in some cases even inappropriate, violating university policy.”

Ohio State’s investigation spread to the women’s golf program and prompted the NCAA to get involved. An investigation into the fencing program was already underway at that point. The two sides started down a negotiated resolution path to resolve the situation that would have included the removal of fencing coach Vladimir Nazlymov as well as vacating wins for all three sports and other measures.

However, the NCAA asked for stronger disciplinary measures, leading to the self-imposition of the postseason ban.

Athletes and parents of the team members have been informed of the news within the past week. Names of athletes who are directly affected by the investigations have been redacted from the report.

In a copy of the summary disposition report acquired by The Dispatch, a total of 15 incidents are described in detail.

Both Nazlymov and Klein have had their employment designations changed from “retirement” to “retirement in lieu of termination.” Ohio State has recommended a three-year show cause for Klein, one of 11 self-imposed penalties the university is proposing for the program.

The postseason ban is impactful for the women’s golf program as well because it is hosting an NCAA regional championship this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

