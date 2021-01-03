Ohio State women's basketball team will return Monday after pause for COVID-19

Buckeye Xtra

The 17th-ranked Ohio State women's basketball team (4-0) will restart its season when it opens Big Ten play against Penn State (3-3, 0-2 Big Ten) at 6 p.m. Monday in Value City Arena.

The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

The Buckeyes have been paused since Dec. 14 because of COVID-19 protocols and have not played a game since a win over Miami University on Dec. 10.

They averaged 96.3 points per game and outscored their nonconference opponents by an average of almost 41 points per game.

Ohio State has won 10 in a row against Penn State.