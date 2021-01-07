Ohio State vs. Rutgers game postponed due to COVID-19 cases in Scarlet Knights' program

Less than a week since returning to the court after a COVID-19 outbreak put the program on pause, the Ohio State women's basketball team had another game postponed due to an "increase in positive COVID-19 tests" on the opposing team.

Rutgers announced Thursday afternoon that its game on Sunday at No. 16 Ohio State on national television was postponed, in addition to its Thursday night game against Purdue.

This is the fourth of six conference games that Ohio State has had postponed due to the coronavirus.

The decision to postpone was made jointly by the Rutgers athletic department and its sports medicine staff in consultation with Ohio State and the Big Ten, Rutgers said in a statement, adding that they will try to identify a date to reschedule the game.

"The health, safety and well-being of the student-athletes, the program's coaching and support staff, and event personnel are the guiding concerns of all decision making within Rutgers Athletics," the statement read. "The program will resume its game schedule when its medical staff determines it is safe to do so based on protocols established by the Big Ten Conference."

The Buckeyes beat Penn State last Sunday in their first game in 25 days.

An undisclosed number of positive COVID-19 tests put coach Kevin McGuff's team out of the gym for two weeks, beginning Dec. 14. They returned to practice Dec. 28 but were still missing three players against Penn State, including leading scorer and rebounder Dorka Juhasz.

Ohio State (5-0, 1-0 Big Ten) was scheduled to play its second conference game at Illinois (2-4, 0-3) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

With the postponement, Ohio State doesn't have another home game scheduled until Jan. 21 against Michigan.

