Ohio State women seek better offensive efficiency in home game against Iowa

From staff reports

The Ohio State women’s basketball team will be looking forward to a return to its home court — and what it hopes is a return to efficient offensive execution — when it hosts Iowa at 6 p.m. Thursday in Value City Arena.

The Buckeyes (10-2, 6-2 Big Ten) saw their three-game winning streak against ranked teams end in a 69-57 loss at No. 23 Northwestern on Monday.

Ohio State’s points total in that game was its second-worst of the season, just better than its production in a 63-55 loss at Nebraska on Jan. 16.

OSU is averaging 87.6 points in its 10 wins, including 81.8 points in Big Ten victories, but only 56 points in two losses.

The Buckeyes shot only 28.6% (18 of 63) from the field in the loss to the Wildcats and committed 16 turnovers. The shooting numbers against Nebraska (22 of 81, 27.2%) were similarly frightening.

“We were all pretty off, just shooting a very bad percentage,” Ohio State forward Dorka Juhasz said after the Northwestern loss. “If we could increase that, make some shots we’re capable of making, that would be a totally different game.

“Obviously there are games when somebody has a bad game and other people have to step up. Today, it just didn’t happen.”

Against Iowa, the Buckeyes will look to get back to a better offensive execution. They have shot 44.5% from the field (89 of 200) in three Big Ten home games and shot 43% against the Hawkeyes in an 84-82 overtime win on Jan. 13 in Iowa City.

OSU is trying to sweep the season series against Iowa for the first time since 2008.

