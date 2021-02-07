No. 11 Ohio State searching for consistency on offense against Minnesota

Two games against teams that play a zone defense couldn’t have been more different for the Ohio State women’s basketball team.

The No. 11 Buckeyes (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten) went from shooting 28.6% and scoring 57 points in a loss at Northwestern to scoring 92 and shooting 47.8% in a must-win game against Iowa.

Beginning Sunday at Value City Arena against Minnesota — a team toward the bottom of the Big Ten standings — the top priority for Ohio State is finding consistency on the offensive end again.

"I think we were pretty good offensively,” coach Kevin McGuff said after the win against Iowa. “We really shared the ball, we made some shots, so I think that's something certainly that'll be important that we continue to build on as we head to Minnesota.”

The Golden Gophers (5-8, 4-7) sit in 10th place in the conference, but they have won three of their past four games, which includes a win at Nebraska where the Buckeyes lost earlier this season.

Ohio State’s leading scorer Jacy Sheldon busted her shooting drought against Iowa, scoring a career-high 29 points as the Buckeyes posted 20 assists — a team high in a Big Ten game this season.

The Buckeyes have one of the best trios of guards in the conference in Sheldon, Madison Greene and Braxtin Miller — not to mention forward Dorka Juhasz who is averaging 15 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Against the conference’s worst defense (80.8 points per game) and second-worst shooting percentage (39.1%), Ohio State could build some confidence on both ends of the floor and focus on starting games quickly before a rematch against Northwestern next Sunday.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Radio: WBNS-AM (1460)