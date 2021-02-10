Ohio State women's basketball team looks to continue hot streak at Wisconsin

The Ohio State women’s basketball team snapped out of a brief cold spell when it returned to its home court last week.

In wins over Iowa and Minnesota, it shot 46.6% from the field, bouncing back from a loss at Northwestern in which it made 28.6% of its shot attempts that marked the second-worst shooting performance of this season.

The Buckeyes look to continue the stretch at Wisconsin on Wednesday night and remain near the top of the Big Ten standings, where they trail a pair of one-loss teams in Maryland and Michigan.

After Sunday’s win over Minnesota, OSU coach Kevin McGuff said preparation has been paramount for the Buckeyes, who sit 12-2 overall and 8-2 in conference and have maintained motivation despite a postseason ban.

“I think where we've been good lately is we’ve focused day by day,” McGuff said, “practice by practice, film session by film session, and just really kind of embracing the process of preparing for each game, and celebrating the wins, examining the losses, and then either way, win or lose, getting on to the next game after that day.”

Ohio State shouldn’t be overwhelmed by the Badgers (4-13, 1-13), who are in last place in the Big Ten and have lost 11 of their past 12 games.

Wisconsin allows 77.5 points per game, ranking 12th of 14 Big Ten teams.

The only teams that surrender more points per game than the Badgers are Iowa and Minnesota, the two teams the Buckeyes defeated in the past week.

Reserve forward Rebeka Mikulasikova was out against Minnesota due to an unspecified illness, a team spokesman said, but could return against the Badgers.

McGuff said the setback left her as “day-to-day.”

“I don’t think it’ll be real long,” he said.

In 11 games, Mikulasikova has averaged 4.8 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Watching Juhasz

Ohio State forward Dorka Juhasz has been named to the midseason watch list for the 2021 Naismith Trophy as women’s player of the year. The 30-player list was announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Tuesday.

Juhasz, a native of Pecs, Hungary, is averaging a double-double this season with 15.3 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. She is second in the Big Ten in rebounding and has eight double-doubles on the season.

Juhasz is one of five players from the Big Ten on the list, joining Arella Guirantes of Rutgers, Naz Hillmon of Michigan, Ashley Owusu of Maryland and Lindsey Pulliam of Northwestern.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman