Ohio State women's basketball game against Northwestern postponed

Joey Kaufman
Buckeye Xtra
Northwestern Wildcats forward Abbie Wolf (21) guards Ohio State Buckeyes forward Dorka Juhasz (14) during a Big Ten women's basketball game in the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on February 25, 2020.

The Ohio State women’s basketball team’s game against Northwestern on Sunday afternoon was postponed following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test during pre-game testing, the team announced.

It did not say which team reported the presumptive positive case. A news release said team physicians from both schools “mutually agreed” upon a postponement.

The Buckeyes have had seven games this season either canceled or postponed, including five since beginning their Big Ten schedule in December.

No date has been set for a potential makeup game. In the Buckeyes’ previous game at Northwestern on Feb. 1, they suffered a 69-57 loss.

Five other games in the regular season remain scheduled for Ohio State, which is 12-3 overall and 6-3 in the conference.

jkaufman@dispatch.com

@joeyrkaufman