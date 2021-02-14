Ohio State women's basketball game against Northwestern postponed

The Ohio State women’s basketball team’s game against Northwestern on Sunday afternoon was postponed following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test during pre-game testing, the team announced.

It did not say which team reported the presumptive positive case. A news release said team physicians from both schools “mutually agreed” upon a postponement.

The Buckeyes have had seven games this season either canceled or postponed, including five since beginning their Big Ten schedule in December.

No date has been set for a potential makeup game. In the Buckeyes’ previous game at Northwestern on Feb. 1, they suffered a 69-57 loss.

Five other games in the regular season remain scheduled for Ohio State, which is 12-3 overall and 6-3 in the conference.

