Ohio State guard Madison Greene unavailable for Thursday's game vs. Purdue

Ohio State starting point guard Madison Greene has been listed as unavailable for Thursday’s game between the No. 15 Buckeyes and Purdue, four days after the Ohio State women’s basketball team had its game against Northwestern postponed for a presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

Ohio State athletics did not provide a reason Greene would miss the game, and has not publicly said if the presumptive positive was confirmed. The announcement postponing the Northwestern game did not specify which team had the presumptive positive.

Since the start of the 2020-21 academic year, the OSU athletic department has declined to disclose whether or not a program has COVID-19 cases.

However, when Ohio State had a women’s game against Rutgers postponed earlier this year, the announcement said the postponement was due to a COVID-19 case within the Rutgers program.

Coach Kevin McGuff said Wednesday that he was confident the game could be played safely, but that he would not have a full lineup. Greene was the only player listed as unavailable.

If Greene did test positive for COVID-19 before the Northwestern game, she will miss the next four games and could potentially return for the season finale at Rutgers on March 5. The Big Ten requires players to sit out 17 days after being confirmed positive.

Greene plays the second-most of any Ohio State player, averaging 32.8 minutes per game. She is the Buckeyes' third leading scorer at 13.4 points per game and leads the team with 4.3 assists per game. She also averages 3.5 rebounds.

The absence of Greene is a big blow for Ohio State, which sits two games out of first place in the Big Ten and has a huge game at No. 11 Michigan at 2 p.m. Sunday.

McGuff lacks a true backup point guard behind Greene. He will likely use Jacy Sheldon and Braxtin Miller as his primary ball-handlers. Freshman guard Kateri Poole, who averages 14.4 minutes and 5.2 points per game, likely will see increased playing time with Greene unavailable.

Ohio State had a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this season that affected four games and an unknown number of players. The Buckeyes went from Dec. 10 to Jan. 4 without playing a game.

When the Buckeyes returned, Dorka Juhasz, Rebeka Mikulasikova and Rikki Harris were listed as unavailable. Juhasz and Harris both have said they had COVID-19 and have recovered.

