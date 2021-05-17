Buckeyes announce Wesley Brooks as new women's basketball assistant

Ohio State women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff has crossed rivalry lines to land his newest assistant, hiring Wesley Brooks, a former Michigan assistant.

“His work ethic and positive energy will put him in position to have a big impact on our program,” McGuff said in a statement.

Brooks spent four seasons as an assistant with the Wolverines and had accepted the same position at Mississippi State during the offseason before changing course and opting to join the Buckeyes instead.

“I believe Kevin McGuff is one of the best coaches in the country and the opportunity to learn from him is exciting,” he said. “In addition, I truly believe the state of Ohio is one of the deepest and richest states in the country when it comes to women’s basketball and I am excited to continue building relationships and keeping that talent at home.”

Brooks fills one of the two vacant positions on the staff. The Buckeyes lost assistant Tamika Jeter to the head coaching position at Wittenberg after two seasons earlier this month and Simon Harris to the same job at East Tennessee in April after one year.

He joins Carla Morrow, who was hired in September of 2019 after three seasons with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

Prior to joining Michigan in 2017, Brooks was an assistant at Utah (2015-17), North Texas (2011-15), Texas Southern (2008-11) and Robert Morris (2007-08).

Brooks has experience working with guards at Michigan, where he helped Amy Dilk earn second-team all-conference honors in 2020, and post players at Utah, where forward Emily Potter was named to the league’s all-defensive team and honorable mention all-conference in 2017. He also was responsible for recruiting for the Utes.

A native of Richmond, Virginia, Brooks graduated from West Virginia where, as an undergraduate student, he was a manager for the men’s basketball team under coach John Beilein.

